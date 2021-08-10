Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official social media handle to post a 'new beginnings' picture with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a roll as immediately after the release of her book, the actress has announced her new project. Yes, she shared a click on her official social media handle featuring filmmakers Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta.

Although she didn't name the upcoming venture which can possibly be a film or a web series, but called it 'new beginnings'. Yes, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture where the trio can be seen posing together for the camera. In the photo, Bebo is dressed in black tank top and pants.

Captioning the image, Kareena wrote, "New beginnings ❤... @hansalmehta @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @balajimotionpictures #BalajiMotionPictures"

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Now isn't it exciting? Well, we just can't wait to know the full detail about this project.

Meanwhile, Kareena recently launched her book titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. Talking about her second pregnancy when she was expecting her son Jehangir, Bebo said:

"This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, don’t think anything is going to be okay.'"

She further added, "It was (also) Covid times. With all safety protocols, we managed to do a lot of shoots. It kept me alive, happy in times that were so difficult. There was this constant fear of what is going to happen, what if I get Covid, my child gets it. There was a lot of trauma in the last trimester mentally, of wanting to step out and do things but still…”

So guys, coming back to Kareena's post, any guesses about her new project? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal