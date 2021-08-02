Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official social media handle to share a glimpse of her 'productive weekend' with sister Karisma Kapoor. Scroll down to watch the video

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Seems like there's hardly ever a dull moment in Kareena Kapoor Khan's life. Recently, the actress proved it by treating fans with an interesting Instagram video where she can be seen enjoying a lavish lunch with sister Karisma Kapoor.

Both the actresses were seen feasting on dosa, chicken, chocolate cake and later the video further featured them napping on the couch. While sharing the video on her official social media handle, Bebo captioned it and wrote, "What I mean when I say... ‘Lolo and I had a productive weekend’ #Reels #ReelItFeelIt #NationalSistersDay #MyLoloIsTheBestest."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Aren't they both looking cute? Well, seems like the sister-duo had quite a 'productive' weekend.

As soon as Kareena dropped the video, fans, followers and friends started showering their love on the Kapoor siblings. some called them 'cute', while some called them 'queens'.

Apart from Kareena, Karisma too shared the video on her Instagram handle. Meanwhile, Lolo also dedicated a post for her sister on Friendship Day and Sisters Day. The 'Mentalhood' actress shared a throwback picture with Kareena where the duo are seen posing together for camera as Karisma is getting her makeup done. She wrote, “Always at it together. Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun @kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest #happysistersday #happyfriendshipday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be featuring in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is a Hindi remake of 1994's Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. It will be releasing during Christmas this year

On the other hand, talking about Karisma, the actress was last seen in her comeback web series on parenting titled, 'Mentalhood'. The show was premiered on Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji app.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal