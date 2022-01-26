New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: We have all witnessed the magical on-screen pairing of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan in Main Prem Ki Deewani in the early 2000s. Although the film wasn't able to do big on Box office Kareena and Hrithik's sizzling chemistry in the movie made us want more.

The duo won many hearts and now it has been speculated that the duo is getting back together for another project after almost 19 years. As per Bollywood Life, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan have been offered an exciting project together.

“Hrithik and Kareena both have been approached for a film together by a renowned filmmaker and it will be produced by Junglee Pictures. The title of the film is Ulaj and the film is under a very initial process. In fact, the filmmaker will be meeting Bebo in a few days for a script reading and will only then finalise everything," the report suggests.

The report further adds that “While Hrithik is yet to give this nod on his availability. If these two stars will say ‘yes’ only then the producer will start the process of budgeting. It is going to be a big-budget film and most of the shooting will happen out of Mumbai. But nothing is concrete now.”

Apart from Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Kareena and Hrithik's sizzling chemistry was seen in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and Mujhse Dosti Karoge. Their pairing were loved by many adored by fans. If Hritik and Kareena nod their heads, then it is for sure the movie featuring them will create buzz in B-Town.

On the Work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actress has three movies in the pipeline. These include Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, a project with Hansal Mehta that she is also co-producing and Karan Johar’s Takht.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War. He will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. He will also be seen in Fighter oppsite Deepika and Saif Ali Khan. Hritik will be back with his super hero series Krrish 4.

Posted By: Ashita Singh