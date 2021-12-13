New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl best friend Amrita Arora have tested positive for COVID-19. As per News Agency Ani, Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo the RT-PCR test.

As Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora were spotted partying with their celebs friends earlier, this might be a matter of concern for other celebs who came in contact with them. Recently, the two friends were seen hanging out with Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Mumbai

As a measure of precaution, BMC has advised all the celebs, friends, and family of the two actresses to undergo an RT-PCR test.

Confirming the report, ANI tweeted, "Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated COVID norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation)."

Recently, actor Kamal Haasan tested positive for Covid-19 but later recovered and got discharged from a hospital in healthy condition.

Earlier this year, several Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Urmila Matondkar, Malaika Arora, Akshay Kumar, Amit Sadh, Govinda were tested positive for COVID-19.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official Hindi adaptation of 'Forrest Gump'. The film also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role.

Posted By: Ashita Singh