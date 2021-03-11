Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share an adorable post for her niece Samaira Kapoor on her birthday. Read on to know what she wrote.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to keep her fans updated about her life. Be it sharing pics of her own kids or posting birthday wishes for her family, Bebo hardly ever misses a day to post something. Recently, the actress uploaded a lovely photo with sis Karisma Kapoor's daughter, Samaira Kapoor, on her birthday.

Dropping a beautiful throwback picture with niece and her nephew Kiaan Raj Kapoor (Karisma's son), Kareena wrote, "You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby... Happy birthday Samuuuu"

Ever since the pic has been shared, it is garnering attention on social media. Kareena and Karisma's friends and fans started pouring their wishes. Actress Malaika Arora dropped a couple of heart emojis while choreographer Ahmad Khan's wife Shaira Ahmed Khan wrote, "Happy birthday to samaira."

For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor got married to businessman Sunjay Kapur on September 29, 2003. The couple was blessed with their first child, daughter Samaira Kapoor is the first born on March 11, 2005. And later Karisma gave birth to their son Kiaan Raaj Kapoor in 2010. However, the couple got divorced in 2014 after 11 years of marriage. But, as per reports, the kids maintain a cordial relation with their father Sunjay and often meet him.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is married to actor Saif Ali Khan and recently gave birth to their second child, a baby boy. The duo had their first child, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 who is one of the most popular star kids of B-town.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal