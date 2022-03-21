New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, her kids Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, and her sister Karisma Kapoor with kids were on a 'Spring Break' in the Maldives. The Kapoor family had left for their vacation on Monday, March 14th. Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma have been sharing several pictures and updates from their 1-week long vacay at the islands.

Recently, Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback pic featuring her sister Kareena and herself and captioned it, "Grateful for each other and everything in between. #bestsisterever Pic credit - @thesamairakapur."

In the pic, the two sisters are standing at the beach dressed in light breezy dresses posing for the cameras. Karisma wore a cream colour Kaftan dress with a red pattern, while Kareena who stood beside Lolo wore a cotton powder blue dress with flared sleeves.

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

As soon as the actress dropped the pic on social media, likes and comments started pouring from every side. Saba Ali Khan, Dia Mirza, and others dropped love in the comment section. While other fans just gushed over the pics and wrote, "Grateful for you two." Another wrote, "Queens," adding a red heart emoji. One wrote, "I really appreciate the bond they have together."

Meanwhile, some expressed concerns about Kareena Kapoor's sunburnt skin, with one writing, "Why is Bebo's face so red." Another asked, "What happened with Kareena's face."

The family returned back to Mumbai on Sunday, March 20th. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor along with kids Samaira Kapoor, Kiaan Raj, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan were spotted on the private airport Kalina on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Kareena Kapoor's work front, the actress awaits the release of her next Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The actress will also be seen in Hansal Mehta and Sujoy Ghosh’s untitled film next.

Posted By: Ashita Singh