It's quite hard to believe but actress and reality show judge Malaika Arora has turned 46 recently. Yes, it's true! And just like every year, this time too the diva celebrated her special day with her girl gang including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Apart from them, Malaika's beau Arjun Kapoor too attended the birthday bash which took place at Malah's mother's residence in Mumbai.

Malaika was spotted by paps in a pink outfit with white boots as she entered the building of her mom's house. Accompanying her was bestie Bebo who was seen in a cream-coloured printed top and black pants. Meanwhile, Arjun showed up in a green hoodie and Karisma was dressed in black floral dress.

The pictures of Kareena, Malaika, Karisma and Arjun found their way to the internet after they were paped.

Take a look at their pictures here:

That's not all, Arjun and Kareena shared wishes for Malaika. Kareena uploaded a throwback pic with Malah on Instagram and wrote, “O meri lolli lolli. To dancing nights to twinning tees forever. happy birthday."On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest...”

Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor currently, before that she was married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and the couple has a child named Arhaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika is currently judging dance reality show India's Best Dancer 2 along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

