New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor along with Karisma Kapoor jetted off for Maldives vacation on March 14. Ever since the sisters landed at the beach paradise, they have been sharing adorable pictures. Both the actress are having the time of their lives along with their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, Samaira Kapoor, and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters have been blessing the social media feed of their fans by posting pictures from the vacation.

Recently, taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture that consisted of all 6 members of the family. In the photo, Kareena, Karisma, and their kids are posing together with their back towards the camera. The picture included Kareena Kapoor's kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor's kids Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Spring Break 2022. @therealkarismakapoor @thesamairakapur #Kiaan #TimTim #JehBaba" and Karisma Kapoor shared the photo with a red heart emoji.

Take a look at the picture shared by Kareena here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Back on March 18, on the occasion of Holi, Kareena wished her fans on the occasion by giving a glimpse. The actress shared an adorable photo with her younger son Jeh Ali Khan. In the picture, the mother-son duo is seen making sandcastles.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "On holi we build sandcastles. Happy Holi!" Fans spammed the comments section with red heart emojis. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif had left an array of red heart emojis in the comment section, and the photo has garnered above 7 lakh likes.

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Natasha Poonawalla also accompanied the Kapoor sisters. Natasha also shared a bunch of pictures on her social media.

Sharing the pictures, Natasha captioned them as, "Happiest near the ocean. A quick trip with my girls and their precious babies - a day of snorkeling, chatting, comfort food, and posing (of course). Reminder to #wearyoursunblock! @kareenakapoorkhan."

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla)

Talking about Kareena's work front, the actress will be next seen in her much-delayed movie Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. Kareena also recently announced her debut with Sujoy Ghosh's next film, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma. The untitled murder mystery will release on Netflix.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen