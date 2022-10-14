Kareena Kapoor Is The Coolest Mom In Town And These Pics Are The Proof | See Here

Kareena Kapoor is currently busy working on her new film and has kept her fans updated about her busy working schedule. She has also been sharing some behind the scene pictures on Instagram from the film set. Meanwhile, her son Jeh has joined her and her adorable pictures with Jeh are too cute to miss.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Off to work with my Boy…but a quick Pose before we leave…#Jeh baba#Kaam pe chalo.."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Earlier, Kareena posted pictures in which she can be seen standing in the middle of the forest and wearing a coat. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Freezing in the Forest but must Pose for you guys…#Forest Fashion."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena earlier announced that she has started working on her 67th or 68th film. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Day 1. Film number 67 or 68? Chalo guys let’s do this."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Details about the film are not revealed yet. However, the movie will be directed by Kareena Kapoor and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

The actress was earlier shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's film 'Devotion of Suspect X'. She shared many behind the scene pictures and videos as well. She once burst into laughter while shooting an intense scene and a glimpse of what it is like to work with Sujay Ghosh. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "In the middle of shooting an intense scene with Mr Ghosh…does this happen to most actors? #cracking up #Happiness #Devotion of Suspect X". Kareena's co-star Vijay Varma commented, "On that set.. it’s difficult to be “serious actor” Mr Ghosh won’t let u be."

She wrapped up shooting for the film in June and posted pictures with the cast and crew. She wrote, "DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times... and I’m pretty sure the best film too."

On the work front, Kareena revealed that she will collaborate with Rhea Kapoor once again. “I am doing a film with Rhea Kapoor. It is not Veere 2, it is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story.” Although she hadn’t divulged details of the cast, she had revealed, “Rhea has got two stellar actors. I can't reveal the cast, but I am very excited,” she told PTI.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, along with Aamir Khan and Mona Singh.