Kareena Kapoor Is All Set To Start Her '67th Or 68th Film', Says 'Let's Do This'

Bollywood's Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan is all pumped up, to begin with, her 68th film how do we know? Bebo's Insta post is the proof. The actress recently jetted off to London in order to start the shoot for her upcoming film with Hansal Mehta.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture of herself where she can be seen standing as she holds her trolley luggage in her hand.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Day 1 Film number 67 or 68? Chalo guys let's do this".

Take a look at Kareena's post here:

As soon as the actress shared the picture, fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Apart from fans Bebo's cousin Zahan Kapoor wrote, "Wooooooohoooooooo!!!!!" On the other hand, Karisma and Masaba Gupta also took to the comment section and dropped love and fire emojis.

For the unversed, in the month of August this year, Hansal Mehta announced his collaboration with Kareena Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor for the film.

Informing fans, the director wrote, "They are incredible women, and I'm thrilled to be working with them (and to be in the same frame as them) Looking forward to this journey"

Take a look here:

If media reports are to be believed, then the film is reportedly touted to be a murder mystery, and Kareena Kapoor is expected to play the role of a cop. Meanwhile, on Kareena Kapoor's work front, the actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. However, the movie did not do well on the big screen. Apart from that, the actress will also make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film will be released on Netflix.