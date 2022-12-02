Kareena Kapoor Has This Hilarious Response to Saif Ali Khan's Unwillingness To Be Clicked In-Flight – See Post

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been an inspiring pair in Bollywood for a long time. Kareena, who is an avid user of social media, often shares romantic pictures with her spouse on Instagram.

Recently, she captured a photograph of Saif aboard an aircraft. The actor wore a white shirt and was shielding his face.

Taking to her Instagram story, she said, "And of course... Husband – stop taking my pictures for your gram. Me - can't stop, won't stop."

She also accompanied the note with a heart emoji and a timestamp that read – "Friday at 7:18 am".

In her previous Instagram stories, the Jab Mey Met actress had given her fans a glipmse of the in-flight monitor which said, "Dubai to Jeddah."

This morning, the duo caused a stir when they were seen and photographed by the media at the Mumbai airport, looking fashionable and attractive.

Check out the video here:

While Kareena looked gorgeous in a polka-dotted ensemble coupled with a leather jacket, Saif was classy in a white kurta coupled with a Nehru jacket.

A few days ago, Kareena had created a buzz online by posting a series of pictures of her stunning look.

She captioned the image as "Good looks…good looks…andd good look," a famous line from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Even Katrina Kaif replied below her post, saying, "The best looks."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently completed filming for her upcoming collaboration with Hansal Mehta. Posting various images with her crew on Instagram, she said, "As they say it's the journey never the destination…make it worthwhile…"

Kareena Kapoor also paid tribute to Hansal Mehta in a separate post, stating, "A director's actor…always. Easy, sharp, instinctive and cool…been an absolute pleasure, Hansal Mehta. This one is special, guys. Mumbai, see you soon…"

The actress also has The Devotion of Suspect X, featuring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, in the pipeline. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan.

Saif, on the other hand, is slated to appear in Om Raut's Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as the lead cast.