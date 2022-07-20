Kareena Kapoor Has A ‘Pasta And Wine’ Answer To All The Buzz Over Her Third Pregnancy

Bollywood's Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor is having the time of her life as she is enjoying her Europe vacation with her family. The actress is having a gala time, and the proof is her Instagram post and stories. Kareena has been actively posting pictures from her tour. Amid Bebo's vacation photos surfacing online, several fans speculated that the actress is expecting her third child. However, now, Kareena has broken her silence on the matter with a hilarious note.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena shared a hilarious post addressing the pregnancy rumours.

Sharing the Instagram stories, Bebo wrote, "pasta and wine". Kareena wrote, "It’s the pasta and wine guys...calm down…I’m NOT Pregnant…Uffff…Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country…enjoy - KKK"

Take a look at Kareena's post here:



For the unversed, Bebo is married to Saif Ali Khan and has two sons 5-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, and 1-year-old Jeh Ali Khan. As soon as the rumors of Bebo's pregnancy went online, a meme fest began, and fans started sharing memes online.

While Kareena along with the kids was in London, she was joined by several family members like Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor on different occasions. Later the actress was reunited with her sister Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor. Karisma was also in London with her kids.

Earlier, several other B-town celebs including fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna, Gauri Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty were also spotted in London having a gala time with their loved ones.

Meanwhile, on Kareena's work front, the actress is gearing up her upcoming release 'Laal Singh Chadha' alongside Aamir Khan. The film is set to hit the big screens on August 11. The film is an adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Also, Kareena will mark her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the classic Japanese mystery thriller Devotion of Suspect X.