Kareena Kapoor Hails 'Young' Alia Bhatt For Embracing Motherhood, Calls Her 'Finest Actor' Of Last Decade

Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm when the actress announced her pregnancy with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Now, Kareena in a recent interview with Pink Villa said that Alia is a brave person while speaking about her pregnancy.

Kareena who is currently promoting Laal Singh Chaddha talked about Alia embracing motherhood at a young age and appreciated her for the same.

On being asked about advice she would give to mom-to-be Alia, she said, "She doesn’t need advice for anything. I think that she is the finest actor that has happened in the last decade and for her to be embracing motherhood you know at such a young age, and to choose to do that. She is such a brave actor, and such a brave person."

"It’s the most normal thing, and you know she is possibly going to continue this great run of her career because she is supremely talented. And that’s what, you need to have conviction in your own self and that is the most important thing," she added as quoted by the Pink Villa

Meanwhile, she also spoke about netizens trolling Kareena on pregnancy rumors she said that trolls doesn't affect her.

“Trolls don’t affect me because that I don’t follow, and I am a very positive person. Anybody who knows me like I am always in a good mood, I am never in a bad mood, even with my fans or paparazzi. I am a very easy going person. So I think they don’t know me, so obviously they just want to comment. Which is fine also,” said the Laal Singh Chaddha actress.

Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie directed by Advait Chandan is the remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.