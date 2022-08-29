Kareena Kapoor Gives Tough Competition To Saif Ali Khan In Badminton | Watch

Kareena Kapoor always keeps her fans updated about her professional and personal life through social media and is an avid user of social media as well. She is currently spending time with her family at the Pataudi palace and having fun as well. Kareena shared a fun video of her and Saif Ali Khan playing badminton.

Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "Some Monday sport with the husband… not bad… Amuuu are you ready for the game @amuaroraofficial".

To this, Kareena's friend and actress Amrita Arora wrote, "Hahhahaha you can play with us @kareenakapoorkhan".

Meanwhile, Kareena's sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan commented, "I don't know about @amuaroraofficial but I am!!". Kareena hilariously replied, "@sakpataudi sorry this is not for champions …it’s below beginners level".

Earlier, Kareena posted a photo of Saif Ali Khan with sons Ibrahim, Jeh and Taimur. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Can you find a better looking gang of boys? Hmmmmmmmmm. #Saifu @______iak______ , Tim and Jeh baba".

Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated his birthday and Kareena shared a funny and goofy picture of him to wish him. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best man in the world. You make this crazy ride crazier and God I wouldn’t want it any other way... These pictures are proof. I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine... What say guys?".

Kareena shared a video of Saif and Taimur on Independence Day. Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "This #IndependenceDay, we tried to build... and build we did. Tim's first-ever rock band stage, made out of recycled paper. Reuse, recycle, be free.."

She earlier shared an adorable yet funny family picture she clicked at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "This is what trying to get a family picture looks like…Saifu please smile for the picture… Tim take your finger out of your nose ya…Jeh baba look here…Me: Arrey koi photo lo yar…Click. And this is what I got the best guys #TheMen of my life. Bhai Ki Shaadi".

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. She will be seen in Netflix's film 'Devotion Of Suspect X'.