New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate ceremony at Khandala. The wedding ceremony was attended by the couple's close friends and family members including Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidwani, and Rhea Chakraborty. Now, Farhan and Shibani's close friend Ritesh Sadhwani hosted a massive Bollywood wedding bash for the two.

Several Bollywood celebs were spotted attending the big bash party as the pictures and videos of the A-listers attending the bash surfaced on social media. Bollywood celebs including, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza attended the party. Besides, Dandekar sisters, Anusha and Apeksha, along with Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar and step-mom Shabana Azmi were also spotted at the event.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The stars of the show Farhan and Shibani arrived at the party and happily posed for the paparazzi who were waiting for the couple outside Sidhwani’s house.

While Shibani opted for a pastel blue satin dress with a plunging neckline and tied up her hair in a high bun, and accessorised her look with silver danglers, Farhan was spotted in casuals.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Image and video credits: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Earlier, Farhan's sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar hosted a dinner for the newlyweds Farhan and Shibani.

Farhan and Shibani promised on forever on February 19 in a vow ceremony. Earlier on Wednesday, the couple shared several pictures from the wedding ceremony.

While talking about Farhan and Shibani's relationship, then the love birds met on the sets of the reality show I Can Do That and started dating shortly after that. Farhan and Shibani dated for four years.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen