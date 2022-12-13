Kareena Kapoor Drops Gorgeous Pics On 'Gram, Reminds Fans That She is 'Spying' With Her 'Big Eye'

Kareena Kapoor on Tuesday blessed her fans with some gorgeous selfies with a hilarious remark. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Jab We Met actress dropped two pictures of herself.

However, her first selfie really caught our eyes as she shared her side face showing off her beautiful "big eye".

She captioned them as, "I spy with my big eye...," followed by a heart eyes emoticon.

In the next picture, she is seen facing the camera, displaying her no-make up look with kohl-lined eyes and accessorised with golden hoop earrings.

In the caption, she wrote, "Self love club."

The actress left her hair open and put on minimal makeup. She made her eyes pop with kohl.

Kareena was recently in Jaisalmer with her family to celebrate her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore's birthday. She shared snaps from the festivities on her Instagram, sending a heartfelt birthday wish to Tagore.

See the post here:

The actress was dressed in a black long sleeve shirt with beige trousers, knee-high boots, and a floral shawl draped around her neck. Sharmila Tagore, on the other hand, wore a black Anarkali kurta paired with a red floral scarf.

In Jaisalmer, the actress was accompanied by sons Taimur and Jeh, husband Saif Ali Khan and his sisters Soha and Saba Ali Khan.

Kareena also posted photos from the veteran actress' cake ceremony on her Instagram handle. It featured Taimur and Inaaya helping their grandmother in cutting her birthday cake.

In the pictures, Sharmila appeared in a stunning ivory blouse paired with grey trousers, whereas Taimur sported an off-white sweat-shirt and Inaaya an orange ensemble with a matching headband.

Sharing the images, Kareena wrote, "Dessert in the desert... Badi Amma, Tim Tim, Inni. Caption - @sakpataudi. Jaisalmer 2022," followed by a heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Next, she will be appearing in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She also has Hansal Mehta's unnamed venture, and Rhea Kapoor's The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.