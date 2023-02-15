Kareena Kapoor Drops A Beautiful Picture Of Her 'Favourite Boys' Doing Her Favourite Thing

To celebrate her father Randhir Kapoor's birthday, actress Kareena Kapoor posted an adorable picture of the "Jawani Diwani" star with his grandson Jeh on Instagram on Wednesday.

Kareena captioned the post as, "Both my favourite boys doing what I love the most. Happy Birthday Papa I love you so much!"

The photo captures Randhir Kapoor and Jeh sitting at a dining table, exchanging adorable pouts while looking at each other. Behind them, a large frame showcasing the entire Kapoor family can be seen.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

After Kareena posted the picture, fans filled the comment section with affectionate birthday wishes for the veteran star, accompanied by plenty of red heart emojis.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi commented, "Happy happy birthday Uncle." Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Daboo." "Happy birthday to a brilliant actor... Still we remember Biwi o biwi love you sir. God bless," a user commented.

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is recognised for delivering outstanding performances in a variety of films, including "Jawani Diwani," "Ponga Pandit," "Raampur ka Lakshman," and numerous others.

Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, will be starring alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in an upcoming film named "The Crew." The movie is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the successful producer duo behind "Veere Di Wedding," and will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

As per a statement issued by the film's producers, "The Crew" is described as a comedy film that takes place within the context of the struggling airline industry. Three women work hard to succeed in life, but their paths take them into unexpected and deceitful circumstances, resulting in them being caught in a web of lies.

Apart from "The Crew", she will next feature in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book "The Devotion of Suspect X". It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The winsome beauty will also appear in director Hansal Mehta's "The Buckingham Murders".