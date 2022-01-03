New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It is the first Monday of New Year 2022, and our beloved actress Kareena Kapoor Khan ditched her 'eat healthy' rule on the first Monday of 2022. The actress shared a picture of herself on social media, gorging on a croissant. However, as it is said, the elder sister is like a mother figure who can't see her little ones going on the wrong path. Similarly, Bebo's elder sister and actress Karisma Kapoor made sure her baby sister makes a healthy start.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor shared a pic wherein she can be seen taking a big bite of croissant. The actress is looking gorgeous in a red jacket and kept her look simple with kohl-rimmed eyes and hair tied in a ponytail. Sharing the post, she captioned it as, "It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it’s a crossaint so just go for it …??#do what your heart desires…#its 2022 #make the most of it…"

Hours after, Karisma also dropped a post, wherein both the Kapoor sisters looked alluring as they relish strawberry cream, making a healthy start. In the image, Karisma is casually dressed in a yellow t-shirt and black pants, paired with casual shoes, while Kareena is adorning a red jacket paired with black pants. However, in this pic, Bebo has let her hair loose. Aren't they looking adorable together? Karisma captioned the image as, "Continuing the healthy monday"

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed New Year's Eve with a family dinner with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, uncle Kunal Kapoor and Bebo's cousin Shaira Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 14.

