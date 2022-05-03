Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on the occasion of Eid 2022 wished her fans and shared a special family picture to give us a glimpse of their celebration. However, this Eid picture of the Pataudi family in royal attire is 'not-so-perfect'.

The picture shared on Instagram includes her husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh. Saif's sisters Saba and Soha Ali Khan are also seen in the picture, alongside Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. All of them are seen wearing pastel coloured ethnic wear, except Taimur who wore a black kurta along with white pyjamas.

Kareena took to Instagram to share their family picture, writing, "Eid Mubarak from the family that is always trying to take the perfect picture but never has!!! @sakpataudi @sabapataudi @kunalkemmu."

See here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

In the shared pic, Saif and Kunal are seen sitting on the ground with Taimur and Jeh along with them. Kareena and Soha appear to sit on a couch right behind them, with the latter holding her daughter Inaaya in her arms. Saif's sister Saba sits behind everyone and can be seen smiling for the perfectly 'imperfect' family picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

What makes the photo beautiful amidst the chaos is the way Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya appear to playfully indulge in their own world. Taimur can be seen rubbing his eye with the back of his wrist, Jeh looking away from the camera with his fingers on his mouth, while Inaaya is seen smiling and waving her hand looking towards them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is set to feature in the upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' which also stars Amir Khan in the lead role. The highly-anticipated movie will release in theatres nationwide on August 11.

Posted By: Ashita Singh