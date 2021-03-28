Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in which she will be starred opposite Aamir Khan. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is the remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is major missing the time she spent in London. Well, the actress keeps sharing throwback pictures from her vacation and this time, she is missing her days with family in London. Recently, Kareena shared a picture on Instagram in which she was posing with her family. The Good Newwz actor's sister Karisma, son Taimur, husband Saif Ali Khan were also spotted in the frame.

Taking to Instagram, Bebo shared the picture with the caption that read, "Always better together PS: London, I can't wait to be back." In the photo, Kareena was looking stunning in a black basic top which she paired with blue jeans and a straw hat. On the other hand, Saif was in his comfy avatar as he donned a basic T-shirt and track pants. Actress Karisma Kapoor kept her style cool as she donned a black T-shirt with black ripped jeans. In the photo, netizens' favourite Tim aka Taimur was sitting in the pram and was looking adorable in a pink shirt and blue chinos.

Have a look at the picture:

As soon as Kareena shared the picture on Instagram, fans started dropping fire and heart emojis. One of the users wrote, "beautiful picture."

Another user wrote, "such an adorable picture."

Well, looks like Kareena is not the only one who is missing London right now. As actress Karisma Kapoor also dropped a comment that reads, "can't waitt." She added several heart emoticons with it.

In just an hour of sharing the photo, it had garnered 233,861 likes, at the time of writing this article. Kareena enjoys a massive fan following of 6.3 Million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in which she will be starred opposite Aamir Khan. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is the remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Takht in which she will share the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, among others.

