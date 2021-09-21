Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 41st birthday on September 21 and the actress has been flooded with birthday wishes on social media. From Karan Johar to Malaika, check B-town celebs who wished the actress here

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Today is Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday and we can't keep calm. The ever-gorgeous Kareena Kapoor celebrates her 41st birthday on September 21. The K3G actress is not just an actress but a style icon who never misses a chance on mesmerizing her fans with a queen-like aura of hers.

Kareena is among Bollywood's most loved stars. Kareena has been making her fans go ga ga over her for more than 2 decades now. The actress has jetted off to the Maldives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her two most adorable kids Taimur and Jeh to ring in her 41st birthday.

On the special day of hers, fans have poured in birthday wishes on social media. Also, when it comes to birthdays in Bollywood, the industry stars have started posting wishes for their beloved Bebo.

Karan Johar one of the closest friends of Kareena is among the first ones to post a birthday wish for her. Karan shared a selfie with the birthday girl and wrote, "We are pouters and posers in crime! So much love for my favorite girl on her special day! Happy birthday to my poo for life (that can sound wrong on many levels but bolna banta hai!) Love you so much.”

One of Kareena's girl BFF Amrita on her birthday described Kareena as 'ying to her yang' as she wished Kareena posting a gorgeous picture of her and wrote, "My ride or die , ying to my yang,Goblet to my wine l love you girl, have the best day and year our fireball… see you at the console , Love Dj Doll @kareenakapoorkhan."

Malaika Arora took her Instagram to share a clip of Kareena and wrote, " Happy Birthday to my most stunning n beautiful Bebo. Keep Glowing n shining... Love you."

Ace designer and recently turned actor, Masaba Gupta extended her wishes for Kareena on her birthday as Masaba took to her Insta and wrote, "Happy birthday Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Apart from her close pals, Actress Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram and shared a post to wish Bebo, Sharing a collage of Kareena, Kangana wrote, "Happy birthday to the most gorgeous of them all.”

Several other celebs and fans alike have showered Kareena with wishes on the internet. Here's wishing Queen Kareena Kapoor Khan a very happy birthday!

Posted By: Ashita Singh