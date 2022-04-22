New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor is the reason for many people's smiles. Kareena Kapoor aka Bebo of the Bollywood industry, often treats her fans with pictures and videos. The actress is a doting mother of two and stunning wife to Saif Ali Khan. Recently, the internet was flooded with Kareena's inside pictures from Alia and Ranbir's wedding. The actress always finds ways to engage her audience in some or the other way. Just like that, the actress dropped a picture on her social media and asked her fans to suggest her a hair colour.

On Friday, Kareena took to her Instagram account, and shared a picture of herself, and asked her fans for some summer hair colour suggestions. The actress shared the picture from the sets of her recent shoot and slayed in a pink stylish top. In the picture, Kareena can be seen next to her hair stylish.

Sharing the picture, the actress captioned it, "Staring at you but thinking about changing my hair color Any suggestions?#TheDevotionOfSuspectX."

Take a look at Kareena's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Soon after the post went online, it garnered lakhs of likes and thousands of comments. While one fan wrote, "Go blonde please!" While another rightly captioned it, "Let’s be honest whatever colour you choose you will look fab darling."

An Instagram user said, "Something in the shades of red!" and another one suggested the colour blue. Apart from fans, Kareena's sister Karisma also commented on the post and wrote, "Go for it" On the other hand, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi commented, "Love the one you have going on," and dropped a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on Kareena's work front, the actress will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Kareena is also going to make her digital debut.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen