Kareena Kapoor Approves Birthday Girl Ananya Panday's Halloween Look As Poo, Calls Her 'PHAT'

ANANYA PANDAY is an absolute diva and never fails to impress her fans with her style statement. But no one can match Kareena Kapoor and she is an inspiration for all the Gen Z Bollywood stars. Her looks from the films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Jab We Met are still iconic and her characters Poo and Geet reside in the hearts of many people. Recently, at a Halloween party, Ananya was dressed as Poo and Kareena approved of her stunning look.

Extending a birthday wish to Ananya, Kareena wrote, "You looked PHAT. Happy Birthday you star. lots of love!"

The Halloween party was also attended by Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, among others. Sara Ali Khan was dressed as Julia Roberts from Pretty Woman, Shanaya as Princess Of Genovia and Navya Naveli as Princess Jasmine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has wrapped up shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's film 'Devotion of Suspect X'. She shared many behind the scene pictures and videos as well. The movie also stars Jaideep Alhawat and Vijay Varma. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, along with Aamir Khan and Mona Singh.

She has also started shooting for a new film, which will be directed by Hansal Mehta. She is also in talks to star in Rhea Kapoor's film. As per the reports, the movie will also star Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

On Ananya's work front, she was last seen in Liger, along with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie did not work well at the box office. The movie also starred Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan. Directed by Puri Jagannath, the movie revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach. The movie was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

She will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Gaurav Adarsh. She also announced her comedy film 'Dream Girl 2'.