Kareena Kapoor And Tabu To Work Together For Rhea Kapoor's Next Film? All You Need To Know

Bollywood's Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor has previously collaborated with cousin Rhea Kapoor for the film Veere Di Wedding. Now, the cousins are once again set to enthral the audience with a new project. In the month of July, Kareena Kapoor confirmed that she will be working with cousin Rhea Kapoor once again on a new project. Now, as per a fresh set of reports, Tabu will be joining Kareena for the film. As per media reports, Rhea is in talks with Tabu regarding the project.

As per a report in India Today, Tabu is yet to sign the film. Further, it is believed that the movie is not going to be like Rhea's previous project Veere Di Wedding despite being the story of three women.

“Rhea has already locked Kareena Kapoor Khan for her next project. She is in talks with Tabu to star in the film as well. However, Tabu is yet to sign the film on dotted lines. The actress has loved the script and has shown her interest and is most likely to give her confirmation soon," a source was quoted as saying by India Today.

Further, the source revealed that the storyline of the film is based on two different women who find support in one another.

Meanwhile, Kareena during an interview with the news agency PTI, Kareena said that she is doing a film with Rhea and the movie is not like their previous film. She further said that the cast of the movie has been finalised and dropped a hint that she would be sharing the screen space with two ‘stellar actors’.

“I am doing a film with Rhea (Kapoor). It is not Veere 2 (Veere Di Wedding). It is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It’s a super cool and fun story,” Kareena was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

“Rhea has got two stellar actors. I can’t reveal the cast, but I am very excited. I can’t wait for her to announce (the film). It will start by the end of this year or January," further added.

Meanwhile, on Kareena's work front, the actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She is also set to make her debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X.