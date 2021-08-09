Kareena Kapoor happened to reveal the actual name of her second son 'Jeh' in her latest book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be’ which got launched recently. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's very hard for Kareena Kapoor Khan to not to be in headlines. Anything and everything the actress does gets her in news and the same happened recently when she finally launched her book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be’.

Apart from sharing a lot of inside details about her pregnancy the actress happened to reveal the real name of her second son 'Jeh', which is actually short for 'Jehangir'. Yes, you read that right! Saif and Kareena named their second child on a Mughal ruler. The full name of Jeh was revealed by the end of Kareena's pregnancy book which left us surprised. In one of the pictures of Jeh, his full name: Jehangir Ali Khan was mentioned.

Their first son's name Taimur Ali Khan already created enough controversy for being named after a ruthless emperor. However, the couple clarified that their first born was named after the meaning of the word Taimur which is 'iron'.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with Jeh on February 21 this year. Ever since the couple has made a deliberate effort to keep him away from the public-eye and just shared a few glimpses of their son online on social media. This is a step taken possibly because of their first son Taimur Ali Khan's publicity in media.

On the other hand, talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan's film front, the actress was last seen in late actor Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium starring Radhika Madan. She will next be featuring in Aamir Khan starter Laal Singh Chaddha which is based on 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

The film is slated to release by the end of this year during Christmas time.

So guys, what are your thoughts about Saifeena's second son's name? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal