The couple had named their first son Taimur Ali Khan after he was born in 2014 and then, too, they were greeted with negativity. Scroll down to see what Twitter users wrote.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Just like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's first son's name Taimur Ali Khan, their second child's name which is rumoured to be Jehangir Ali Khan is under troll attack. Yes, the star couple is being heavily trolled on social media ever since the name of their newborn has been allegedly revealed in Kareena's latest book Pregnancy Bible.

His name got dragged on Twitter and is being talked about so much so, that the hashtags #saifalikhan and #aurangzeb are trending on the social media platform.

This happened after Kareena and Saif's second son's name was mentioned in Kareena's pregnancy book under his photograph which said 'Jehangir Ali Khan'. For the unversed, Jehangir was a Mughal ruler and just like the couple's firstborn Taimur's name, this is also being greeted with negativity.

The story behind Jeh's real name

Those circulating the information that Kareena and Saif's second child is named Jehangir quoted from Kareena's just-released book, 'Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manuel for Moms-to-be', where she's said to have captioned Jeh's pictures as 'Jehangir'.

The book's publisher, Chiki Sarkar, denied that Kareena had ever mentioned the name 'Jehangir'. Said Sarkar: "In my capacity, I can say that she has always called him Jeh, her office calls him Jeh and in the book also she has called him Jeh."

In a recent Instagram Live with filmmaker Karan Johar, when asked about the name of her son, Kareena announced it was 'Jeh Ali Khan'.

The troll attack

The troll army, however, did not wait for any clarification and seized upon the rumour to start its hate campaign. One Twitter user wrote: "Taimur and Jehangir are not just a name it's a slap on the face of Hindus. They could also keep the name of their children as Kalam or Irfan ... Hindus and others beware of these Islamist radicals, or propaganda spreaders. #SaifAliKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #Hindus." Meamwhile, another one said, "Taimur first & now Jehangir doesn't surprise me anymore. Remember after the box-office success of 'Tanhaji' the actor said that 'Tanhaji' story is a fictional story. It is shameful after insulting Maratha & Maharashtra pride he is still living & earning in Mumbai. #SaifAliKhan"

Swara Bhasker comes to the rescue

Kareena Kapoor's dear friend and actress Swara Bhasker came to the rescue and gave it back to the trolls through her tweet. Taking to her official social media handle Swara wrote, in Hindi saying, "Kissi dammpatti ne apne bachchon ke naam rakhe hain, aur woh dammpatti aap nahi hain. Par aapko ispar rai hai ke naam hai aur kyu hai, aur aapke dimaag mein yeh ek mudda hai, jisse aapki bhavnayein aahat hain. Toh aap iss duniya ke sabse bade gadhon mein ek hain." This roughly translates into "A couple has named its children, and that couple isn't you. But you have opinions about the names, and in your mind, this is an issue that has hurt your sentiments. Then you are among the world's biggest donkeys."

किसी दम्पति ने अपने बच्चों के नाम रखे हैं, और वो दम्पति आप नहीं हैं - पर आपको इसपर राय है कि नाम क्या हैं और क्यूँ हैं और आपके दिमाग़ में ये एक मुद्दा है; जिस से आपकी भावनाएँ आहत हैं…. तो आप इस दुनिया के सबसे बड़े गधों में एक हैं! 🙄🙄🙄 #Jehangir #mindyourownbusiness — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 11, 2021

Well, so guys, what are your thoughts about the whole incident? Do let us know.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal