New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The it couple of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are back in town after holidaying in maldives. Yes, the duo were vacationing in the country for Saif's birthday with their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

The two were snapped at the airport and caught everyone's attention. But the ones' who became the centre of attraction were babies Tim and Jeh (Taimur and Jehangir's pet names). They returned to Mumbai and as they were leaving the airport, the paparazzi shot close-up pictures of Jeh being led away by the family help.

The pictures of the starkid flooded the internet through paps official Instagram pages and fan pages of the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as their pics and videos went viral, fans started reacting and liking the posts. One user wrote, "Cute❤️looks like Bebo", on the other hand, some shared heart emojis to express their love for the little one.

Meanwhile, talking about Jeh, his name Jehangir was the target of trolling on Twitter some days back, but when his proud mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared his picture cradled in her arms in the Maldives, the serene blue sea overlooking them as he turned six months old, they elicited more than one million likes in a matter of minutes.

Earlier on Saturday, when Kareena put up her mother-and-child Instagram post, greeting them with emojis and lots of love were the Bollywood glitterati, from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to Manish Malhotra and Amrita Arora.

In her caption, Kareen wrote: "Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Aren't they the cutest?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal