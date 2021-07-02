Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were snapped at Randhir Kapoor's residence for griha pravesh with Neetu Kapoor. Scroll down to see pics and read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's a delight to see the Kapoor siblings, Kareena and Karisma together and we got an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the actresses outside their father's house.

Yes, the duo were snapped at their dad Randhir Kapoor's new residence which he bought recently. Apart from the two, their aunty Neetu Kapoor and cousins, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Aadar Jain was also seen there. The family reached for the house's griha pravesh (house warming puja) as the veteran actor bought a new house to move closer to his daughters Kareena, Karisma and wife Babita Kapoor's residence.

Both Kareena and Karisma were papped as they were stepping out of their car. Both the sisters were seen wearing white Salwar Kameez. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor was wearing a pink one.

Take a look at their Instagram video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kareena and Karisma are usually spotted together at get together and parties. But these days due to COVID-19 Bebo and her girl gang maintained social distancing. However, a few days ago, Karisma celebrated her 47th birthday along with friends and family where Kareena, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and others were also there.

Meanwhile, talking about their father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to ICU earlier this year. However, he recovered soon and was discharged from the hospital.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress recently delivered her second child, a baby boy, in February. Apart from that, on the work front, she will be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha which is based on 1994's hit film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

The film is expected to release this Christmas. Meanwhile, Kareena also has a Karan Johar film in her kitty named Takht, for which she is yet to start shooting. Takht is a multi-starrer and has Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal