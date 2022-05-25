New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Johar's BFF Kareen Kapoor Khan on his 50th birthday poured her heart out to wish him. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared an old photo of him and Karan wherein she can be seen in the camera and try to pout. Along with the picture, Kareena also penned a note and wrote, “I don’t know are we pouting? sucking our cheeks in …well what the hell ..it’s us …you and me …me and you..forever…a love like no other….let’s dance tonite like never before …cause it’s my sweethearts birthday♥️Happy 50 @karanjohar …♥️No one like you."

Take a look at the picture here:

Not only Kareena Kapoor Khan but Malaika Arora who is also a close friend of Karan shared a video and termed him a person with a ‘heart of gold' a person with a ‘heart of gold’.

Alia Bhatt also wished his god-father Karan Johar sharing an adorable picture from her wedding. Along with the pic, Alia penned down a wish and wrote, "to the most generous soul I know! .. to the man who is my father .. my best friend .. and my mentor!(displayed in these pictures respectively)HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY K! ✨✨✨✨I pray and wish for only love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into peoples lives!!!I love you more than this Instagram post can ever handle 😘😘😘😘."

Celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Kapoor and others send their wishes to Karan Johar on his 50th birthday.

Reportedly, Karan will be hosting a grand birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios on May 25th. As per media portals, the party's theme will be black and bling whereas the entire setup will be designed by Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of several films for Karan. Talking about Karan's work front, the director is currently shooting for Rocky aur Rani ki

