New Delhi |Jagran Entertainment Desk: February is the festival of love which is all about celebrating love and our Bollywood celebs did exactly that. Yes, many prominent celebs celebrated the season with their loved ones and shared tones of social media posts. Some didn’t shy away from PDA while some kept it subtle and posted a picture with their family.

A few famous names like Aishwarya, Kareena, Priyanka, Karisma, Shilpa, and many other actors had quite a blast during this season of love. While Kareena and Karisma uploaded their father Randhir Kapoor’s picture on his birthday as their Valentine, Aishwarya posed with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. On the other hand, PeeCee and Shilpa Shetty didn’t shy away from flaunting their love for their hubbies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Taking to her Instagram handle Shilpa dropped a lovey-dovey video with Raj Kundra and wrote, “I found my man next door and we became BFF, and my best friend turned out to be the man of my dreams…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra shared two posts one with her beau Nick Jonas and the other one with a room full of roses. She captioned one of her uploads saying, “My forever Valentine. I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Even Nick posted a picture for her better half from one of their vacations together and wrote, “Where ever you go, I’ll go, cause we’re in it together. For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. 🎵 Happy Valentine’s Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back,”

Aww! Aren’t they so cute?

Well, seems like all of them had quite an eventful Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is in news for her memoir ‘Unfinished’ which is hitting the headlines for little anecdotes that PeeCee has shared about her life in Bollywood and Hollywood. Recently, it was revealed that Hrithik Roshan and his father director Rakesh Roshan had helped Priyanka’s father Dr. Ashok Chopra when he was undergoing cancer treatment.

A paragraph from the actress’s book quoted by National Herald said, "Incredibly, Hrithik who is hugely successful in the Hindi film industry got on the phone and used his connections at Air India to arrange for my father's immediate flight to London.” It further added, “If we hadn't had people around us who were so kind and so willing to act on our behalf - Hrithik and his father, Rakesh Sir, our family in Boston - I doubt that my father would have made it. There's no way I can ever express my gratitude adequately to them, but it is deep and it is enduring."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal