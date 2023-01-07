Karan Singh Grover Pens Adorable Note On Bipasha Basu's Birthday, Drops A Sizzling Pic | See Here

Bipasha Basu is celebrating her 44th birthday on Saturday. The 'Raaz' actress is married to actor Karan Singh Grover and is the happiest couple in town. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 12, 2022, and named the child 'Devi.'

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover took to his Instagram to share a romantic birthday wish for his wife with a stunning picture of the duo. In the picture, Karan Singh Grover can be seen flaunting his chiseled shirtless body while Bipasha Basu was looking intensely at him.

Karan Singh Grover captioned the post and wrote, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love! @bipashabasu May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, and may all your dreams come true. It's the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say. Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything!#monkeylove #loveyourself."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the name of their baby the day she was born. The duo were thrilled and excited and took to their Instagram sharing a note, "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine. Bipasha and Karan." The full name of their baby girl is Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Devi is Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's first child. The duo met on the sets of their film 'Alone' in 2015 and instantly fell for each other. Bonding over work gradually the two were head over heels for each other.

After dating for a while, Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover got married on April 30, 2016, in a star-studded wedding and also hosted a reception for their industry friends. Many prominent and renowned faces were a part of the event including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others.