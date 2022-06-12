New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the television industry. They are adored by their fans and give major couple goals through their beautiful pictures on social media. The couple participated in Bigg Boss 15 and gained a massive fan following from the show. Now, they have shared a hilarious video with Farah Khan and Bharti Singh from the sets of 'the Khatra Show'.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "Kaisi kaisi ‘khatra’naak situations se sambhalna padhta hai ek bhale ladke ko. love you @farahkhankunder ma’am @bharti.laughterqueen I know you will always have my back @tejasswiprakash my doll. yes I’m serious ;)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

In this hilarious video, Farah asks Karan, "What is the thing that Teja has and I have not?", Karan kisses Farah's hand. Then, Tejasswi comes there and said, "Are you serious?”. Karan gets scared and tells Farah, "Ma’am, I was just asking you that how do we take out the wedding dates with (Teja)". After that, Farah walks away and Tejasswi also walks away in anger. Bharti Singh comes there, hugs Karan and says, "Mai hu na".

Fans are loving this video. One person commented, "Lollll teja controlling her laugh while telling are you serious". Meanwhile, another fan commented, "Karan utarofying his and bharti's nazar from one hand is the cutest fr".

Recently, it was Tejasswi's birthday and Karan made her day special. They were seen celebrating Tejasswi's birthday on a yacht and also shared many adorable pictures. Sharing the pictures, Karan wrote, "happy birthday princess..".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

The couple shared some adorable pictures from a party a few days ago. Karan wrote in the caption, "And in the middle of my chaos there was you..! the kinda bond nobody but US would understand! @tejasswiprakash".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan was last seen in the popular tv show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the movie Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare. He was also seen the reality show Lock Upp as a jailor. Tejasswi is currently seen in the hit tv show Naagin 6.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav