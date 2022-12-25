Karan Kundrra To Mohit Abrol, Actors React On Demise Of 20-Year-Old Tunisha Sharma

The news of Tunisha Sharma's demise has left everyone shocked, as the actress ended her life on the sets of her show titled, Áli Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, where she played the lead character of Shehzaadi Mariam.

Tunisha Sharma also shared a picture from the sets of her show hours before taking her own life. She also shared a video on her Instagram story from the sets of the show, where the actors can be seen with the crew members helping her with her makeup for the shoot.

Not just her fans, but the whole television industry is in utter shock to process the incident, where the 20 years old would have turned 21 on January 4. Several television stars including Karnvir Bohra, Mukesh Chhabra, Karan Kundra, Vineet Raina, and several others have now shared their condolences on social media.

My god! This is so sad and heartbreaking #TunishaSharma

Rest in peace🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vY50QBRtbQ — Karnvir Bohra (@KVBohra) December 24, 2022

Shocking and extremely sad.. such a young and promising life gone too soon. I pray to god to give her loved ones strength #TunishaSharma Om Shanti 🙏🏼 it’s my request to everyone: there’s always light at the end of a dark tunnel never forget.. — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) December 24, 2022

Tunisha Sharma's co-stars Vineet Raina and noted television actor Mohit Abrol also reacted shockingly and in a conversation with Telly Talk, Mohit Abrol was seen expressing his shock over Tunisha's death.

Mohit said, "Mereko toh itna zor se jhatka laga hain. She was only 20, toh usne kun kia, kuch samjh nahi aa raha, kyun kiya usne?"

Mohit Abrol on Tunisha Sharma's death (Image Courtesy:@mohitvijayabrol/Instagram)

His Co-star Vineet Raina is currently in Jammu and was highly excited to be a part of her birthday party which was to be on January 4. According to a report cited by Zoom Entertainment, Mohit said, "Itni shocking news hain, much samjh hi nahi aaraha kaise react karu. I am not in Mumbai ad I am feeling so helpless. It has hit me like a rock. I am deeply shocked. Three days back, we were shooting together. We sat together, and we bonded so well in a such short period of time."

The police are still investigating the case, where Tunisha's mother is blaming Ali Baba famed and Tunisha's co-star Sheezan Khan in her statement calling him out to be the real reason. Several reports of the actress being pregnant are also to be confirmed, however, the investigation and post-mortem procedure are still in process.

The Mumbai police are still investigating thus the final call on whether the incident is a murder or suicide is still a mystery as no suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

Tunisha Sharma ended her life in the make-up room of her co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan, where she was rushed to the hospital and was declared dead. Her mortal remains at the Nalasopara Hospital for the post-mortem procedure.

She was a friendly face in the world of acting, as Tunisha was also seen in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho' portraying the role of Katrina Kaif's younger version in the films.