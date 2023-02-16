Karan Kundrra To Marry Tejasswi Prakash In March? Here's What We Know

Karan Kundrra recently expressed his willingness to tie the knot with Tejasswi Prakash, even if it means getting married on a set in Film City, as long as she can make time for it. The couple has been in a relationship for a few years, and speculation about their marriage has been circulating since they began dating in 2021.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, where they expressed their love for each other and have been in a relationship ever since.

When asked about his marriage plans, Kundrra said he is ready for a March wedding. He told Radio City, "Mai toh March me karne ko tayaar hu. Mai to Bigg Boss me hi, jab papa ne dekh ke bola heart of family, maine kaha itni angrezi? Mummy ne pasand kiya tha. Uncle aunty ko bhi dekha to laga shareef se hain, pata lunga inko to main (Even while I was on Bigg Boss, I was impressed by my father's use of the English phrases like "heart of the family" to refer to Tejasswi. My mother also approved of Tejasswi, and after meeting her parents, I was convinced that I can win them over too. This is why I feel confident to get married in March)."

He added, "Fir uske baad inhone ja ke naagin sign kar li. Inka naagin khatam hone ko nahi aa raha, itni successful season hone ki kya zarurat thi? fir na, mujhe na pucho aap. is admi ne kari hai, usi se jaa ke puch lo aap. Bhai sab ho jae to ek banda baitha hua hai waha shadi kar lo (Later, she signed the television show Naagin which seems to be going on indefinitely. Why does the show need to have such a successful run? As for the question about wedding, I am not the one to ask. You should go and ask the person who signed the show. Go and tell her that there is a guy waiting there to get married."

When asked if he would consider a destination wedding, Karan responded that he is currently willing to marry Tejasswi "on any set in the Film City." He posted a video clip of his response on his Twitter account and included the caption "Hahahaha," along with some laughing and heart emojis.