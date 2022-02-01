New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Kundrra and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash have recently attracted much media with their love relationship. The duo fell in love with the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and was the most talked-about contestant throughout the show. Despite being termed as a 'publicity stunt' Karan and Tejasswi were quite firm that their love relationship is solid out of the BB house also.

Now, Karan Kundrra's father has put a stamp of approval on their relationship. After exiting the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale set on Sunday. When the media asked various questions about their relations, Karan's father said he will want them to marry soon.

He was asked, “You have welcomed Tejasswi to your family in front of everyone now, when will they get married?" To which, Karan’s father replied, “If all goes like this, they will plan to get Karan and Tejasswi married soon."

Earlier, this week, Tejasswi's parents also approved of her relationship with Karan after host Salman Khan called them and made Karan speak to them.

When Salman asked Tejasswi's parents, "Toh sab theek hai, rishta pakka samjhe ki nahi (Is it a nod to their relationship)?" Tejasswi's mother responded, "Haan haan (Yes yes)."

Meanwhile, after celebrating the big Bigg Boss win, Karan Kundrra Tejasswi was spotted in Mumbai city. Karan was also spotted visiting Tejasswi's house the day after they exited the BB house. He had said the paps after exiting the said that, “Trophy ghar hi aayi hai (The trophy has come home only).”

Kundrra was also seen sharing a series of videos on his Instagram stories. In one of the videos, Karan said, “Whatsup people. How’s everything? I’ve finally come out of my cocoon and guess where I’m headed. You’ll know soon." As Karan stepped out of his car, Tejasswi was seen waiting for him on the balcony of her home.

Posted By: Ashita Singh