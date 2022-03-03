New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated show Lock Upp has now a new jailor. TV show host and former Bigg Boss contestant Karan Kundrra has been revealed as the new jailor on the reality TV show after considerable anticipation. The news was confirmed by Karan as he informed his fans through social media.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a small teaser, which showed the actor himself as he says powerful words, “It seems like these people (the contestants) have forgotten about innocence, now it is time to remind them I am coming to Queen’s badass jail, to get them all in line.”

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “When the queens call upon, you suit up and arrive!! Iss badass jail mein aane waala hai ek badass toofan, aap bhi aana! Watch LockUpp 24×7 LIVE. Daily episodes drop at 10:30 pm on altbalaji and mxplayer.”

Take a look at the teaser shared by Karan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

As soon as the post went up on the social media platform, fans showered their favourite host and actor with heart and fire emojis. Besides fans, Karan's friend from the industry also praised him. What grabbed the eyeballs of the netizen was Karan Kundrra’s girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash’s comment. She wrote, “Daayyyuuummmm babe,” and added a fire emoticon. Ekta Kapoor also dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Earlier as per reports in ETimes alleged that Karan Kundra might enter the show as the new jailor of the reality show. The report further stated that Karan will keep a close eye on the contestant 24*7. The reports also claimed that recently Karan was spotted outside the sets of Lock Uppand that his entry into the show will be unveiled on March 2.

The show consists of contestants including Munawar Faruqui, model Poonam Pandey, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, social media influencer Anjali Arora, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, Swami Chakrapani, and wrestler Babita Phogat.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen