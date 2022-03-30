New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor and TV host Karan Kundrra recently bashed the paparazzi for mobbing her girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Recently, Tejasswi was seen trying to run inside her house even a bunch of paparazzi tried to enter. Paparazzi also would not let her close the door of her car and leave. Later Karan Kundrra was spotted at Mumbai's airport last night (March 29) and met a batch of different photographers where he expressed his disappointment for whatever happened.

Karan told the paparazzi that he did not like what happened. He questioned the paparazzi for pushing their cameras into Tejasswi’s car and for trying to get into her house.

“Arre woh safe nahi hai. Ghar ke andar ghus rahe hain, aise accha thodi nahi lagta hai. Maine band karwa dia, gaadi ke bhi sheeshe kaale karwa diye maine. Ye sab pasand nahi hai. Ladki hai woh. Mazaak thodi hai, izzat karte hain, respect karte hain iska matlab ye thodi ki aap ghar ke andar hi ghus jaao. Toh galat laga mereko. Meri girlfriend hai, ye sab nahi jhel sakta main (That's not safe, they are entering her house. This does not look good. I shut it all down and got her car's windows tinted. I don't like all this. She is a girl. It's not a joke. We respect you but that doesn't mean you'll enter our homes. So I thought it was wrong. She is my girlfriend, I can't tolerate all this), Karan told the media outside the airport.

Take a look at the video here:

Even Karan and Tejasswi's fans also supported them and expressed their disagreements towards the incident. Fans spammed the comments section. While one wrote, “They were really like pouncing on her. In fact some were not even (the usual) paps, they were some random guys and laughing. That was too scary man,” another commented, “Perfect boyfriend ever.”

Back on Monday, a video was posted wherein Tejasswi was seen stepping out from the sets of Naagin when the paparazzi chased her. Tejasswi was chased by more men with cameras in their hands as she tried to enter the house. Later, they did not even let her close the door of her car. Later, they did not even let her close the door of her car.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen