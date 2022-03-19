New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 fame and one of the most adorable couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash always manages to make grab eyeballs. The lovebirds leave no chance for doing a social media PDA. Both of the TV personalities are active social media personalities and often treat their fans with adorable pictures. Recently, the couple took to their social media and shared pictures from their Holi celebrations.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Karan shared photos from their first Holi celebrations as a couple. The couple shared adorable pictures together. In one of the pictures, Tejasswi can be seen hugging Karan, while in another picture, Karan can be seen placing a kiss on Tejasswi's cheeks. After the pictures were shared, fans clearly couldn't keep calm and spammed the comment section with heart emojis.

There is no doubt that Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most adorable and loved couples in the industry. Sharing the pictures, Karan wrote, "Yes yes she managed to put colour on me first.. happy holi from us to you (sic)."

Take a look at pictures shared by Karan here:

The 'Lock-up' star shared another set of pictures that also featured Karan's friend and the couple's BB 15 co-contestant, Nishant Bhat.

Sharing the pictures, Karan wrote, "Lol yes we’re obsessed with each other, and we fear people are gonna stop hanging with us anymore coz what’s the point?? our first holi.. @anusoru thanks for making us twin (sic)."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Karan and Tejasswi both can be seen twinning in white and black attire in the pictures.

Tejasswi Prakshan claimed the trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Season 15. Karan and Tejasswi fell in love during the show and made headlines throughout the run. Even after the show, the couple is going strong and is often seen going on dates together.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen