New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss famed couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been doing rounds on the internet as fans can't stop gushing over their newly formed romance. Whether it is their small public appearances or future plans for marriage, the TejRan fam is going gaga to know it all. The excitement has increased manifold ever since Karan Kundrra and singer and fellow Bigg Boss contestant Akasa's new song ‘Kamle’ has come out. Kundra's followers have been asking for an update on his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash.

Talking about the same and responding to a question of whether he will be a good father or husband, Karan in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan said “I will be a good father." Affirming Karan’s statement, Akasa who was also a part of the conversation, said Karan is very protective.

The Reality Show star went on to explain why he would be a good father “I was very young when my sister had kids. I was only 12. They mostly lived with us. So, I realised I am very good with kids," he said.

Karan also added that when he gets married, he wants a baby girl. Further in the conversation, Karan revealed that his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash wants 25 kids.

The interview also had Akasa sharing updates on her equation with Pratik Sehajpal- another contestant in the Bigg Boss show. The two formed a close bond in the Bigg Boss house and fans equated them together as a couple. Clarifying her relationship status with him, Akasa said was “never in love with him.” “We are such good friends,” she concluded.

On the work front, Karan is currently appearing in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. On the other hand, Tejasswi is busy with the TV serial Naagin 6.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha