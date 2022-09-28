Karan Kundrra Calls ‘Sweetheart’ Tejasswi Prakash A Bully, Shares BTS Video From Photoshoot | Watch

Television’s heartthrobs, actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra never cease to impress their fans. Fondly dubbed as ‘TejRan’ by their fans, the two are a rage on social media.

On Wednesday, Karan took to his Instagram account to share pictures from a photoshoot of the duo. Taking to his Instagram, the actor wrote, “Trust me she bullied me into it..! the third picture is not me posing but fearing for my life.”

Take a look at his post:

Tejasswi Prakash promptly replied to the post and wrote, “Wait for some amazing moves by the one and only @kkundrra. Hell yeah I bullied him into it #boss.”

Fans flooded the comment sections with their reaction to the post. One user wrote, “Agle saal byah.” Another wrote, ”Hottest and cutest couple in the universe #tejasswiprakash #karankundrra #tejran.”

In addition to the post, Karan also shared a cute reel with Tejasswi Prakash. “When together, on a roll forever! What are your cute moments with your sweetheart? Show me your #ManikeMove only on #YouTubeShorts @YouTubeIndia @tseries.official,” read the caption of his post.

“Tum dono itne cute kyoo...ho,” wrote one fan in the comments section while another wrote, “Cutest munchkins you two, watched on loop since yesterday.”

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, where they participated as co-contestants. The duo developed a strong bond and continued their relationship even after the show ended.

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently busy with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller series, ‘Naagin 6’, where she stars alongside her ‘Bigg Boss 15’ co-contestant Simmba Nagpal.

Karan Kundrra has been on a spree of hosting reality shows and was recently seen hosting a dance reality show, judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. The actor is rumored to be entering ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house soon where he will come as a ‘senior’, along with Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and 2 others.