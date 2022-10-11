Karan Kundrra Birthday Special: 5 Times The ‘Bigg Boss’ Star Aced The Fashion Game With Trendy Looks

Television heartthrob Karan Kundrra turned 38 on October 11. The actor will be celebrating his special day with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, close friends and family.

Karan, who rose to fame post his stint in popular television shows like ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ and ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’ became an overnight sensation, thanks to his participation in Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 15’. The show also became the place where he met his current girlfriend, Tejasswi, and formed a special relationship.

While Karan is one of the most loved actors on Hindi television, he is also known for his styling skills. The ‘Bigg Boss’ star never ceases to amaze with his fashion game and always up the style quotient with his looks.

On Karan Kundrra’s 38th birthday, take a look 5 of his top looks that are sure to give you fashion inspiration:

Red Alert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Karan Kundrra aced the fashion game in an-all red suit. Taking to his Instagram account, Karan shared pictures of himself with the caption, “sure go ahead and copy my style.. how will you copy my results ;)”

Black Tie Event Special

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

The television star aced the black-tie event game in a three-piece suit. Karan’s embellished blazer made a trendy statement as he posted pictures of his look of the day with the caption, “Seek respect not attention.. respect lasts longer.”

Keep It Casual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Karan Kundrra knows how to keep it easy, yet stylish. The actor paired a striped shirt with cargo pants and looked comfy-yet-cool. The caption of his post read, “curiosity, concentration, preserverance and importantly self-criticism.. trust the process of the journey, never the destination.. keep walking..!”

Blazer For The Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

When in doubt, wear a blazer. Karan Kundrra upped his casual fashion game as he paired a pair of beige pants and shirt with a stylish blazer. In the caption of his post, Karan wrote, “there are those that predict future.. and there are those that create their own..!”

Co-ords Save The Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Karan Kundrra looked dashing as ever in a striped green co-ord set. Seen in a deep thought, the TV star captioned the post, “virtue is persecuted more by the wicked than it is loved by the good.. stand by the good and watch the wicked die a slow flaky death into non existence..!”