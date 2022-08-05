Karan Johar Writes A Heartfelt Note For Ranveer Singh, Calls Him 'Good Bacha' | See Here

Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar will collaborate for the first time in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem'. Karan will return as a director for this film and has developed a close bond with Ranveer. Their friendship was seen the audience when Ranveer appeared on Koffee With Karan with Alia Bhatt. As the star cast has wrapped up shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar has written an appreciation post for Ranveer.

Sharing a picture of Ranveer, Karan weote, "So…. There is no occasion… no marketing agenda … no launch coming up! Nothing! This is just a feeling I have which I feel like sharing with everyone! I have grown to love Ranveer Singh! The man! The person! The Ball of love that he is!".

He further added, "His ability to make everyone he meets feel so special… the love that he exudes and that consumes his being and his entire aura… his passion to express every little gesture of love …. Over the period of my film I have observed him closely and at a distance as to what a solid guy he is! Yes he has his idiosyncrasies as an artist but thats what we see translate so beautifully on celluloid! So he’s allowed! On a personal level I have been so touched on so many instances just by his generosity of spirit! I love you Ranveer! Never lose sight of that “good bacha” you were raised to be".

Recently, the team wrapped up shooting for Rocky Aur Rani and shared a fun video on social media. Karan also penned a note for them team. He wrote, "It's a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart...a Kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic! Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani...I am forever grateful."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The movie will hit the theatres in 2023.