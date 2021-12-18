New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Yodha has got not one but two leading ladies. Taking to social media handle, filmmaker Karan Johar welcomed phenomenal and exceptionally talented actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna to the family.

Calling Disha "fierce, the gorgeous and ever charming" and Raashii "stellar", Karan wrote on his Instagram post, "The phenomenal and exceptionally talented female leads of #Yodha are here! Welcoming the fierce, the gorgeous and ever charming Disha Patani to the family. Along with Raashii Khanna, who brings her spark and innocence to the role like no other! Yodha hits theatres near you on 11th November, 2022."

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Actor Sidharth Malhotra also took to his Instagram handle and shared the same post but with a different caption. He wrote, "Excited to have the two stunning female leads of #Yodha!?? on board, Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna. Get Ready, we are coming to theatres near you on 11th November 2022."

Disha also took to her Instagram handle to express her excitement about joining the star cast of Yodha. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Super glad to join this action-packed journey! I’m ready for take-off guys, let’s go!"

Earlier, Sidharth shared the glimpses from the muhurat shot as they commenced the shooting for Yodha. In the film, Sidharth will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar, that is, more fierce and rough. He took to his Instagram story and captioned the images as "Yodha begins." (click here to read)

Yodha is going to be Dharma Production's first aerial action franchise. The film is being directed by two talented filmmakers, Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and bankrolled by Karan Johar's production house. The film will hit the theatres next year on November 11.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv