Karan Johar To Come Back With 'Koffee With Karan' Season 8? All You Need To Know

There's no doubt that Karan Johar's iconic show 'Koffee With Karan' is one of the most loved chat shows when it comes to gossip, revelation, and confessions. Every year KJo comes with a brand new season of the chat show. However, this time audience was a little skeptical that whether the filmmaker will make KWK season 8. Finally, KJo has confirmed the new season of Koffee With Karan in KWK season 7 last episode.

“I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for our new collaboration, announced at the prestigious D23 Expo. In addition to yet another exciting season of my beloved show, Koffee With Karan (Season 8), happy to announce an all-new Dharma Production series, Showtime, which will lift the curtain on India’s entertainment industry’s biggest trade secrets.”, Karan Johar said.

In this year's season, the first guests hosted by KJo were Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Several celebs including Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Mahesh Bhatt have graced the couch of the iconic chat show.

The show came to an end with the 13th episode which featured social media sensation Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM, Tanmay Bhatt, and Danish Sait. The last episode was different from others as all the comedians were seen performing jury duties and asked Johar some questions.

In the last episode of KWK, the filmmaker revealed some of his struggles including finding appropriate clothes for funerals and meetings. Needless to say, KJo definitely has some quirky outfits in his wardrobes.

During the 12 episodes of the show, several shocking revelations were made by the celebs, which dropped jaws. Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Dharma production is set to produce Ranveer and Alia-starrer 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.