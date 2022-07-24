Karan Johar To Announce Rashmika Mandanna And Tiger Shroff's 'Screw Dheela' ? Fans Speculate

Karan Johar has been announcing his latest projects back to back. After releasing the trailer of Liger, the director-producer will announce something exciting tomorrow. Karan took to his Instagram and asked the audience to stay tuned for a big announcement. Fans are speculating that Dharma Production is going to announce a new film with Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff. However, Karan has not made any official announcement regarding the same.

Sharing the news, Dharma movies wrote, "Something’s coming your way…and it’s no fun and games! Stay tuned, announcement out tomorrow at 10 AM."

The post reads, "There's going to be bloodshed! Stay tuned. Announcement tomorrow." Fans are playing the guessing game and trying to figure out Karan Johar's next movie. A fan asked, "When will u announce the release date of Govinda Naam Mera??" Meanwhile, another person commented, "Tiger & Rashmika together?". Meanwhile, some fans just commented, 'Screw Dheela' with fire and heart emoticons. Some fans also speculated that Samantha and Akshay Kumar might be in a Dharma movie. Fans have to wait till tomorrow for the announcement.

There were some reports that Rashmika and Tiger will star in the film 'Screw Dheela'. Earlier, Rashmika shared a fun BTS video from an ad shoot with Tiger Shroff. Fans are excited to see them together.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is recently seen as a host in Koffee With Karan Season 7. Bollywood celebs Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar have appeared in the show as guest stars till now. Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon will come to the chat show in the later episode.

Karan will return as a director for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie will hit the theatres in February 2023. It also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Karan earlier announced that he will direct an action film as well. Announcing the news, Karan wrote, "The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past, I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature.. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my action film in April 2023."