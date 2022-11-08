Karan Johar Shelves 'Screw Dheela' As Tiger Shroff Charged Rs 30 Crores? Here's What We Know

TIGER Shroff and Karan Johar announced their first collaboration 'Screw Dheela' in July 2022 with an intriguing teaser. The audience became excited about the project as it looked promising and Tiger Shroff was seen in a different avatar. As per the latest buzz, the makers have decided to shelve the project. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar decided to shelve the film because Tiger Shroff charged Rs 30 crores for the film.

“After Student Of The Year 2 which turned to be a damp squib, Karan suggested that Tiger and Dharma Productions get together for a full-on action film. Tiger was very excited. He refused to discuss money with Karan,” a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

“Karan tried to explain to Tiger’s team that after the pandemic and the recession no producer can afford such star prices. But they wouldn’t budge. So Karan had no option but to call off the project,” the source added.

The teaser of Screw Dheela was released in July 2022. Sharing the announcement video, Karan Johar wrote, "Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Shashank Khaitan was going to direct the film. According to several reports, Rashmika Mandanna was supposed to be the female lead of Screw Dheela.

On the work front, Karan will return as a director for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie will release in theatres in February 2023.

Karan announced that he will direct an action film as well. Announcing the news, Karan wrote, "The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past, I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature.. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my action film in April 2023."

Meanwhile, Tiger was last seen in Heropanti 2. He will be seen in Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan and Ganpath.