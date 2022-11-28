Karan Johar Marks 19 Years Of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'; Shares Unseen Pics Of Star Cast From Set

Filmmaker and Television personality Karan Johar is celebrating 19 years of his hit film Kal Ho Naa Ho. The 50-year-old headed to his Instagram handle and shared some unseen pictures from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta-starrer film. Karan also penned a heartfelt note, stating why the film Kal Ho Naa Ho holds a special place in his life.

Karan shared a series of pictures from the set featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. The first monochromatic picture saw the filmmaker and Shah Rukh rehearsing a scene, while in the second pic, Preity and Saif could be seen smiling ear to ear. The third pic saw SRK holding the camera as Karan poses on a terrace, while in the last picture, KJo is seen posing with the child actor Athit Naik.

Sharing these adorable clicks, Karan wrote in the caption, "An entire lifetime of memories, in a heartbeat! This film gave so much more than just that - it gave me joy, unbreakable bonds, a different lens for storytelling and of course - the last film set I could be on with my father. And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film! #19YearsOfKalHoNaaHo (sic)."

Kal Ho Naa Ho is a 2003 Hindi-language romantic comedy-drama film that was produced by Yash Johar, directed by Nikhil Advani, and written by Karan Johar and Niranjan Iyengar. [5] With Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Paul playing supporting parts, the movie stars Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.