New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been hitting headlines for the past few months as the release date of the film is also announced. Fans are very excited to see Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on the screen once again. Meanwhile, Karan Johar has been giving updates about the movie as well. He announced that the movie has completed 90 days of the shoot.

Sharing the update, Karan wrote, " Day 91 of #RockyaurRanikipremkhahani". He shared a video on Instagram of behind the scenes of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen sitting in the car and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan can also be seen standing near the car. Ibrahim is the assistant director of this film.

Recently, Karan Johar announced the movie release date in a very unique manner. He wrote, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho, Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!".

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will collaborate again for this film after Gully Boy. Moreover, Karan Johar will also make his comeback as a director with this film. He directed the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai, in 2016.

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani will release on February 10, 2023. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav