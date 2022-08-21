Karan Johar Says Anil Kapoor 'Won't Like Being Called Nana'; Here's Why

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on Saturday were blessed with a baby boy, and with this Sonam's parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor became 'Nana and Nani'. Several wishes for Sonama and Anand poured in, and amongst others, Karan Johar also reacted to the news during his Instagram Live last evening. Though Karan gave all his best wishes to the couple, he also added a twist to his message for Sonam and Anand.

At first, Karan congratulated Sonam and Anand for the good news and also talked about Sonam embracing motherhood. Later, the filmmaker talked about Anil Kapoor, and his wife Sunita are now grandparents. He said, “I can’t believe Sonam is a mother now. I don’t think Anil will like being called a nana (grandfather) because he is jawan as hell.”

There's no doubt that Anil Kapoor has an evergreen personality, and people have loved him that way. Back on Independence Day, Anil Kapoor was seen sprinting with a tricolour in his hand.

On Saturday, Sonam and Anand shared a joint post announcing the happy news of the arrival of a baby boy in the family.

“On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed,” the post reads.

Sonam has been vocal about her pregnancy. The actress shared a bunch of pictures from the pregnancy announcement to a baby shower. Back in March this year, the actress dropped a bunch of stunning pictures and announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

“Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022,"

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. On the other hand, Sonam will be next seen in Blind directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the big screens later this year.