Karan Johar will return as a director after seven years with his upcoming family drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Sigh in the lead role, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most anticipated films of the year. As per the reports, Dharma Productions is planning to release this film on a bigger scale than Brahmastra.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Brahmastra was released on 8,000 screens approximately. The production house is reportedly planning to have even more screens than Brahmastra and it can go up to 9,000.

The release date of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been postponed several times. Announcing the new release date, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.. releasing 28th July 2023. See you at the movies."

Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release on April 28, 2023. Karan said in a statement, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions."

He added, "It's that time again -to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love & entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on 28th April 2023.”

However, the makers decided to postpone the release date once again. It was clashing with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 at the box office.

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The star cast has already wrapped up shooting for the film.